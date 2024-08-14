Maximus International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 57.93% YOY

Maximus International Q1 Results Live : Maximus International Q1 Results Live: Maximus International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which grew by 84.45% year-over-year (YoY). Profit also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 57.93% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 6.1%, while the profit decreased by 23.12%.
The company's expenses also saw a notable rise. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 21.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 53.45% YoY. This rise in expenses could potentially impact the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.
Despite the increase in expenses, Maximus International's operating income showed a staggering increase of 13195.52% QoQ and a significant rise of 73.87% YoY. This indicates strong operational performance and effective cost management strategies.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, marking an increase of 54.55% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders as it indicates better profitability and returns on their investments.
In terms of market performance, Maximus International has delivered a 0.89% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over the longer term, with a -25.77% return in the last 6 months and a -3.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Maximus International has a market capitalization of ₹247.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹30.45, while the 52-week low is ₹13.4. This indicates a significant range in the stock's trading price over the past year, reflecting the volatility in the market.
Maximus International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.22
|36.96
|+6.1%
|21.26
|+84.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.47
|1.21
|+21.71%
|0.96
|+53.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.41
|0.36
|+13.8%
|0.31
|+29.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|36.54
|36.94
|-1.08%
|19.72
|+85.27%
|Operating Income
|2.67
|0.02
|+13195.52%
|1.54
|+73.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.44
|2.94
|-17.18%
|1.34
|+81.98%
|Net Income
|2.11
|2.75
|-23.12%
|1.34
|+57.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.22
|-22.73%
|0.11
|+54.55%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess