Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maximus International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 57.93% YOY

Maximus International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 57.93% YOY

Livemint

Maximus International Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 84.45% YoY & profit increased by 57.93% YoY

Maximus International Q1 Results Live

Maximus International Q1 Results Live : Maximus International Q1 Results Live: Maximus International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which grew by 84.45% year-over-year (YoY). Profit also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 57.93% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 6.1%, while the profit decreased by 23.12%.

The company's expenses also saw a notable rise. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 21.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 53.45% YoY. This rise in expenses could potentially impact the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.

Despite the increase in expenses, Maximus International's operating income showed a staggering increase of 13195.52% QoQ and a significant rise of 73.87% YoY. This indicates strong operational performance and effective cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.17, marking an increase of 54.55% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders as it indicates better profitability and returns on their investments.

In terms of market performance, Maximus International has delivered a 0.89% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over the longer term, with a -25.77% return in the last 6 months and a -3.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Maximus International has a market capitalization of 247.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 30.45, while the 52-week low is 13.4. This indicates a significant range in the stock's trading price over the past year, reflecting the volatility in the market.

Maximus International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.2236.96+6.1%21.26+84.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.471.21+21.71%0.96+53.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.410.36+13.8%0.31+29.41%
Total Operating Expense36.5436.94-1.08%19.72+85.27%
Operating Income2.670.02+13195.52%1.54+73.87%
Net Income Before Taxes2.442.94-17.18%1.34+81.98%
Net Income2.112.75-23.12%1.34+57.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.22-22.73%0.11+54.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.11Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

