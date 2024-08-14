Maximus International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 57.93% YOY

Maximus International Q1 Results Live : Maximus International Q1 Results Live: Maximus International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, which grew by 84.45% year-over-year (YoY). Profit also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 57.93% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 6.1%, while the profit decreased by 23.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's expenses also saw a notable rise. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 21.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 53.45% YoY. This rise in expenses could potentially impact the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.

Despite the increase in expenses, Maximus International's operating income showed a staggering increase of 13195.52% QoQ and a significant rise of 73.87% YoY. This indicates strong operational performance and effective cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, marking an increase of 54.55% YoY. This is a positive sign for shareholders as it indicates better profitability and returns on their investments.

In terms of market performance, Maximus International has delivered a 0.89% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over the longer term, with a -25.77% return in the last 6 months and a -3.08% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Maximus International has a market capitalization of ₹247.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹30.45, while the 52-week low is ₹13.4. This indicates a significant range in the stock's trading price over the past year, reflecting the volatility in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximus International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.22 36.96 +6.1% 21.26 +84.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.47 1.21 +21.71% 0.96 +53.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.36 +13.8% 0.31 +29.41% Total Operating Expense 36.54 36.94 -1.08% 19.72 +85.27% Operating Income 2.67 0.02 +13195.52% 1.54 +73.87% Net Income Before Taxes 2.44 2.94 -17.18% 1.34 +81.98% Net Income 2.11 2.75 -23.12% 1.34 +57.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.22 -22.73% 0.11 +54.55%

