Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 121.45% YOY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 8.48% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 121.45% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 24.06%, but the profit still managed to increase by 5%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.68% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 4.28% increase YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income exhibited a robust growth of 23.48% QoQ and an extraordinary increase of 307.29% YoY.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 34.51, representing a 121.36% increase YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a 3.16% return over the past week, an impressive 131.57% return over the last six months, and a 119.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market cap of 100814.7 Cr, with a 52-week high of 5860 and a 52-week low of 1742. This substantial market cap underscores the company's strong position in the market.

Regarding analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Sell rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. This mixed sentiment indicates diverse perspectives on the company's future performance.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2357.023103.65-24.06%2172.76+8.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total227.24225.71+0.68%217.91+4.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.3822.93+1.96%19.74+18.44%
Total Operating Expense1738.142602.46-33.21%2020.81-13.99%
Operating Income618.88501.19+23.48%151.95+307.29%
Net Income Before Taxes888.79848.64+4.73%383.32+131.87%
Net Income696.1662.97+5%314.34+121.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.5132.87+4.99%15.59+121.36%
FAQs
₹696.1Cr
₹2357.02Cr
