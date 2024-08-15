Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 121.45% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 8.48% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 121.45% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 24.06%, but the profit still managed to increase by 5%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.68% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 4.28% increase YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income exhibited a robust growth of 23.48% QoQ and an extraordinary increase of 307.29% YoY.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹34.51, representing a 121.36% increase YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a 3.16% return over the past week, an impressive 131.57% return over the last six months, and a 119.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market cap of ₹100814.7 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5860 and a 52-week low of ₹1742. This substantial market cap underscores the company's strong position in the market.

Regarding analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Sell rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. This mixed sentiment indicates diverse perspectives on the company's future performance.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2357.02 3103.65 -24.06% 2172.76 +8.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 227.24 225.71 +0.68% 217.91 +4.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.38 22.93 +1.96% 19.74 +18.44% Total Operating Expense 1738.14 2602.46 -33.21% 2020.81 -13.99% Operating Income 618.88 501.19 +23.48% 151.95 +307.29% Net Income Before Taxes 888.79 848.64 +4.73% 383.32 +131.87% Net Income 696.1 662.97 +5% 314.34 +121.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.51 32.87 +4.99% 15.59 +121.36%