Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 121.45% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 8.48% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 121.45% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 24.06%, but the profit still managed to increase by 5%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.68% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 4.28% increase YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income exhibited a robust growth of 23.48% QoQ and an extraordinary increase of 307.29% YoY.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹34.51, representing a 121.36% increase YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.
In terms of stock performance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a 3.16% return over the past week, an impressive 131.57% return over the last six months, and a 119.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market cap of ₹100814.7 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5860 and a 52-week low of ₹1742. This substantial market cap underscores the company's strong position in the market.
Regarding analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating, another has given a Sell rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. This mixed sentiment indicates diverse perspectives on the company's future performance.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2357.02
|3103.65
|-24.06%
|2172.76
|+8.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|227.24
|225.71
|+0.68%
|217.91
|+4.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.38
|22.93
|+1.96%
|19.74
|+18.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1738.14
|2602.46
|-33.21%
|2020.81
|-13.99%
|Operating Income
|618.88
|501.19
|+23.48%
|151.95
|+307.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|888.79
|848.64
|+4.73%
|383.32
|+131.87%
|Net Income
|696.1
|662.97
|+5%
|314.34
|+121.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.51
|32.87
|+4.99%
|15.59
|+121.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹696.1Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2357.02Cr
