Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 55.62% YOY
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.36% & the profit increased by 55.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.88% and the profit increased by 5.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 13.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 57.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.5 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.51% Y-o-Y.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 3.47% return in the last 1 week, 163.02% return in the last 6 months and 151.71% YTD return.
Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹40266.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2484.7 & ₹612 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1827.7
|2172.76
|-15.88%
|1702.36
|+7.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|230.59
|217.91
|+5.82%
|203.87
|+13.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.19
|19.74
|+2.28%
|18.46
|+9.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|1671.27
|2020.81
|-17.3%
|1603.05
|+4.26%
|Operating Income
|156.43
|151.95
|+2.95%
|99.31
|+57.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|406.64
|383.32
|+6.08%
|261.45
|+55.53%
|Net Income
|332.88
|314.34
|+5.9%
|213.9
|+55.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.5
|15.59
|+5.84%
|10.61
|+55.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹332.88Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1827.7Cr
