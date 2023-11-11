Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 55.62% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.36% & the profit increased by 55.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.88% and the profit increased by 5.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 13.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 57.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.5 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.51% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 3.47% return in the last 1 week, 163.02% return in the last 6 months and 151.71% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹40266.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2484.7 & ₹612 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1827.7 2172.76 -15.88% 1702.36 +7.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 230.59 217.91 +5.82% 203.87 +13.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.19 19.74 +2.28% 18.46 +9.37% Total Operating Expense 1671.27 2020.81 -17.3% 1603.05 +4.26% Operating Income 156.43 151.95 +2.95% 99.31 +57.52% Net Income Before Taxes 406.64 383.32 +6.08% 261.45 +55.53% Net Income 332.88 314.34 +5.9% 213.9 +55.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.5 15.59 +5.84% 10.61 +55.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹332.88Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1827.7Cr

