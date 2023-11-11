Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 55.62% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 55.62% YOY

Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.36% YoY & profit increased by 55.62% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY24 Results

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.36% & the profit increased by 55.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.88% and the profit increased by 5.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 13.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 57.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.5 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 55.51% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 3.47% return in the last 1 week, 163.02% return in the last 6 months and 151.71% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of 40266.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2484.7 & 612 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1827.72172.76-15.88%1702.36+7.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total230.59217.91+5.82%203.87+13.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1919.74+2.28%18.46+9.37%
Total Operating Expense1671.272020.81-17.3%1603.05+4.26%
Operating Income156.43151.95+2.95%99.31+57.52%
Net Income Before Taxes406.64383.32+6.08%261.45+55.53%
Net Income332.88314.34+5.9%213.9+55.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.515.59+5.84%10.61+55.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹332.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1827.7Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 04:11 AM IST
