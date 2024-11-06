Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.76% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 50.84% YoY & profit increased by 75.76% YoY.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 50.84% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive growth of 75.76%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue displayed a steady growth of 16.96%. However, profit experienced a decline of 15.95%, indicating some fluctuations in the company's financial performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.8% quarter-over-quarter and 0.33% year-over-year. This modest uptick in expenses suggests careful management of operational costs amidst the rising revenues.

Despite the challenges, the operating income reflected a remarkable year-over-year increase of 211.51%, although it decreased by 21.26% compared to the last quarter. This highlights the company's ability to generate substantial income compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 29.01, marking a year-over-year increase of 75.82%. This strong EPS growth reinforces the company's profitability and efficiency in generating earnings for its shareholders.

Over the past week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a return of 4.62%. The company has performed exceptionally well over the last six months, with a remarkable return of 94.01%, and an impressive year-to-date return of 84.04%.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market capitalization of 84,665.43 Cr, with a 52-week high of 5,860 and a low of 1,795.4, indicating a robust position in the market.

As of November 6, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy, reflecting varying opinions on the company's future performance.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2756.832357.02+16.96%1827.7+50.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total231.34227.24+1.8%230.59+0.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.3523.38-0.13%20.19+15.65%
Total Operating Expense2269.531738.14+30.57%1671.27+35.8%
Operating Income487.3618.88-21.26%156.43+211.51%
Net Income Before Taxes740.49888.79-16.69%406.64+82.1%
Net Income585.08696.1-15.95%332.88+75.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.0134.51-15.94%16.5+75.82%
₹585.08Cr
₹2756.83Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.76% YoY

