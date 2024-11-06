Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.76% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 50.84% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive growth of 75.76%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue displayed a steady growth of 16.96%. However, profit experienced a decline of 15.95%, indicating some fluctuations in the company's financial performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.8% quarter-over-quarter and 0.33% year-over-year. This modest uptick in expenses suggests careful management of operational costs amidst the rising revenues.

Despite the challenges, the operating income reflected a remarkable year-over-year increase of 211.51%, although it decreased by 21.26% compared to the last quarter. This highlights the company's ability to generate substantial income compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.01, marking a year-over-year increase of 75.82%. This strong EPS growth reinforces the company's profitability and efficiency in generating earnings for its shareholders.

Over the past week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a return of 4.62%. The company has performed exceptionally well over the last six months, with a remarkable return of 94.01%, and an impressive year-to-date return of 84.04%.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market capitalization of ₹84,665.43 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5,860 and a low of ₹1,795.4, indicating a robust position in the market.

As of November 6, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy, reflecting varying opinions on the company's future performance.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2756.83 2357.02 +16.96% 1827.7 +50.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 231.34 227.24 +1.8% 230.59 +0.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.35 23.38 -0.13% 20.19 +15.65% Total Operating Expense 2269.53 1738.14 +30.57% 1671.27 +35.8% Operating Income 487.3 618.88 -21.26% 156.43 +211.51% Net Income Before Taxes 740.49 888.79 -16.69% 406.64 +82.1% Net Income 585.08 696.1 -15.95% 332.88 +75.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.01 34.51 -15.94% 16.5 +75.82%