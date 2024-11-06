Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 75.76% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 50.84% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive growth of 75.76%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue displayed a steady growth of 16.96%. However, profit experienced a decline of 15.95%, indicating some fluctuations in the company's financial performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 1.8% quarter-over-quarter and 0.33% year-over-year. This modest uptick in expenses suggests careful management of operational costs amidst the rising revenues.
Despite the challenges, the operating income reflected a remarkable year-over-year increase of 211.51%, although it decreased by 21.26% compared to the last quarter. This highlights the company's ability to generate substantial income compared to the same period last year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.01, marking a year-over-year increase of 75.82%. This strong EPS growth reinforces the company's profitability and efficiency in generating earnings for its shareholders.
Over the past week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered a return of 4.62%. The company has performed exceptionally well over the last six months, with a remarkable return of 94.01%, and an impressive year-to-date return of 84.04%.
Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders boasts a market capitalization of ₹84,665.43 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5,860 and a low of ₹1,795.4, indicating a robust position in the market.
As of November 6, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst has rated it as a Strong Buy, reflecting varying opinions on the company's future performance.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2756.83
|2357.02
|+16.96%
|1827.7
|+50.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|231.34
|227.24
|+1.8%
|230.59
|+0.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.35
|23.38
|-0.13%
|20.19
|+15.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|2269.53
|1738.14
|+30.57%
|1671.27
|+35.8%
|Operating Income
|487.3
|618.88
|-21.26%
|156.43
|+211.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|740.49
|888.79
|-16.69%
|406.64
|+82.1%
|Net Income
|585.08
|696.1
|-15.95%
|332.88
|+75.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.01
|34.51
|-15.94%
|16.5
|+75.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹585.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2756.83Cr
