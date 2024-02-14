Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.98% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.98% YoY

Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.1% YoY & profit increased by 76.98% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.1% & the profit increased by 76.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.26% and the profit increased by 88.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 231.72% q-o-q & increased by 87.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 76.99% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 4.01% return in the last 1 week, 17.12% return in the last 6 months, and -4.34% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of 44008.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2492 & 612 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2362.471827.7+29.26%1815.91+30.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total222.34230.59-3.58%197.86+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.2720.19+0.4%18.36+10.4%
Total Operating Expense1843.561671.27+10.31%1538.54+19.83%
Operating Income518.91156.43+231.72%277.37+87.08%
Net Income Before Taxes786.23406.64+93.35%451.73+74.05%
Net Income626.78332.88+88.29%354.16+76.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.0816.5+88.36%17.56+76.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹626.78Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2362.47Cr

