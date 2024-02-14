Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.98% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.1% & the profit increased by 76.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.26% and the profit increased by 88.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 231.72% q-o-q & increased by 87.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 76.99% Y-o-Y.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 4.01% return in the last 1 week, 17.12% return in the last 6 months, and -4.34% YTD return.
Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹44008.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2492 & ₹612 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2362.47
|1827.7
|+29.26%
|1815.91
|+30.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|222.34
|230.59
|-3.58%
|197.86
|+12.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.27
|20.19
|+0.4%
|18.36
|+10.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|1843.56
|1671.27
|+10.31%
|1538.54
|+19.83%
|Operating Income
|518.91
|156.43
|+231.72%
|277.37
|+87.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|786.23
|406.64
|+93.35%
|451.73
|+74.05%
|Net Income
|626.78
|332.88
|+88.29%
|354.16
|+76.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.08
|16.5
|+88.36%
|17.56
|+76.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹626.78Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2362.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!