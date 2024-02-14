Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.98% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.1% & the profit increased by 76.98% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.26% and the profit increased by 88.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 231.72% q-o-q & increased by 87.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 76.99% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 4.01% return in the last 1 week, 17.12% return in the last 6 months, and -4.34% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹44008.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2492 & ₹612 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2362.47 1827.7 +29.26% 1815.91 +30.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 222.34 230.59 -3.58% 197.86 +12.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.27 20.19 +0.4% 18.36 +10.4% Total Operating Expense 1843.56 1671.27 +10.31% 1538.54 +19.83% Operating Income 518.91 156.43 +231.72% 277.37 +87.08% Net Income Before Taxes 786.23 406.64 +93.35% 451.73 +74.05% Net Income 626.78 332.88 +88.29% 354.16 +76.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.08 16.5 +88.36% 17.56 +76.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹626.78Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2362.47Cr

