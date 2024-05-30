Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 103.25% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.32% YoY & profit increased by 103.25% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 103.25% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.37% and the profit increased by 5.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 7.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.41% q-o-q & increased by 163.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.87 for Q4 which increased by 103.24% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 16.64% return in the last 1 week, 67.06% return in the last 6 months and 47.19% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹67714.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3403.95 & ₹797.5 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3103.65 2362.47 +31.37% 2078.59 +49.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 225.71 222.34 +1.52% 209.23 +7.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.93 20.27 +13.12% 20.37 +12.57% Total Operating Expense 2602.46 1843.56 +41.16% 1888.34 +37.82% Operating Income 501.19 518.91 -3.41% 190.25 +163.44% Net Income Before Taxes 848.64 786.23 +7.94% 399.53 +112.41% Net Income 662.97 626.78 +5.77% 326.19 +103.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.87 31.08 +5.76% 16.17 +103.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹662.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3103.65Cr

