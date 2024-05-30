Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 103.25% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 103.25% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.37% and the profit increased by 5.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 7.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.41% q-o-q & increased by 163.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.87 for Q4 which increased by 103.24% Y-o-Y.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 16.64% return in the last 1 week, 67.06% return in the last 6 months and 47.19% YTD return.
Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of ₹67714.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3403.95 & ₹797.5 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3103.65
|2362.47
|+31.37%
|2078.59
|+49.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|225.71
|222.34
|+1.52%
|209.23
|+7.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.93
|20.27
|+13.12%
|20.37
|+12.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|2602.46
|1843.56
|+41.16%
|1888.34
|+37.82%
|Operating Income
|501.19
|518.91
|-3.41%
|190.25
|+163.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|848.64
|786.23
|+7.94%
|399.53
|+112.41%
|Net Income
|662.97
|626.78
|+5.77%
|326.19
|+103.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.87
|31.08
|+5.76%
|16.17
|+103.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹662.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3103.65Cr
