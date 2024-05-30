Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 103.25% YOY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 103.25% YOY

Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.32% YoY & profit increased by 103.25% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 Results Live : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 103.25% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.37% and the profit increased by 5.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 7.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.41% q-o-q & increased by 163.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.87 for Q4 which increased by 103.24% Y-o-Y.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered 16.64% return in the last 1 week, 67.06% return in the last 6 months and 47.19% YTD return.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market cap of 67714.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3403.95 & 797.5 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3103.652362.47+31.37%2078.59+49.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total225.71222.34+1.52%209.23+7.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.9320.27+13.12%20.37+12.57%
Total Operating Expense2602.461843.56+41.16%1888.34+37.82%
Operating Income501.19518.91-3.41%190.25+163.44%
Net Income Before Taxes848.64786.23+7.94%399.53+112.41%
Net Income662.97626.78+5.77%326.19+103.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.8731.08+5.76%16.17+103.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹662.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3103.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.