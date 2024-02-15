Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.02% YoY

Mazda declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.61% & the profit increased by 25.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.94% and the profit increased by 33.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.07% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.22% q-o-q & increased by 20.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.
Mazda has delivered 2.07% return in the last 1 week, 62.64% return in the last 6 months, and 16.46% YTD return.
Currently, Mazda has a market cap of ₹610.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1660.95 & ₹596.6 respectively.
Mazda Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53.97
|62.71
|-13.94%
|43.31
|+24.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.96
|6.34
|-6.07%
|5.29
|+12.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1
|1
|+0.46%
|0.91
|+9.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|44.72
|55.27
|-19.08%
|35.62
|+25.57%
|Operating Income
|9.25
|7.44
|+24.22%
|7.69
|+20.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.91
|8.34
|+30.8%
|8.61
|+26.64%
|Net Income
|8.26
|6.19
|+33.46%
|6.61
|+25.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.63
|15.46
|+33.44%
|16.5
|+25.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹53.97Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!