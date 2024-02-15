Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.02% YoY

Mazda declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.61% & the profit increased by 25.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.94% and the profit increased by 33.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.07% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.22% q-o-q & increased by 20.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.

Mazda has delivered 2.07% return in the last 1 week, 62.64% return in the last 6 months, and 16.46% YTD return.

Currently, Mazda has a market cap of ₹610.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1660.95 & ₹596.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mazda Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53.97 62.71 -13.94% 43.31 +24.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.96 6.34 -6.07% 5.29 +12.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 1 +0.46% 0.91 +9.68% Total Operating Expense 44.72 55.27 -19.08% 35.62 +25.57% Operating Income 9.25 7.44 +24.22% 7.69 +20.15% Net Income Before Taxes 10.91 8.34 +30.8% 8.61 +26.64% Net Income 8.26 6.19 +33.46% 6.61 +25.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.63 15.46 +33.44% 16.5 +25.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹53.97Cr

