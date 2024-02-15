Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.02% YoY

Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.02% YoY

Livemint

Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.61% YoY & profit increased by 25.02% YoY

Mazda Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mazda declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 24.61% & the profit increased by 25.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.94% and the profit increased by 33.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.07% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.22% q-o-q & increased by 20.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.63 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.

Mazda has delivered 2.07% return in the last 1 week, 62.64% return in the last 6 months, and 16.46% YTD return.

Currently, Mazda has a market cap of 610.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1660.95 & 596.6 respectively.

Mazda Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53.9762.71-13.94%43.31+24.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.966.34-6.07%5.29+12.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization11+0.46%0.91+9.68%
Total Operating Expense44.7255.27-19.08%35.62+25.57%
Operating Income9.257.44+24.22%7.69+20.15%
Net Income Before Taxes10.918.34+30.8%8.61+26.64%
Net Income8.266.19+33.46%6.61+25.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6315.46+33.44%16.5+25.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹53.97Cr

