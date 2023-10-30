Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  McDonald's Q3 results: Revenue jumps 14% at $6.69 billion

McDonald's Q3 results: Revenue jumps 14% at $6.69 billion

Livemint

  • McDonald's says global same-store sales rose 8.8% in the July-September period

Shares of McDonald's rose almost 3% in the pre-market trade on Monday.

The burger chain McDonald's on Monday reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter ended September 30, boosted by popular promotions.

The company said that its global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — rose 8.8% in the July-September period. In the US, same-store sales surged 8.1%.

McDonald's reported revenue 14% higher at $6.69 billion.

Its net income — which included a $26 million charge for a restructuring announced last spring —jumped 17% to $2.3 billion.

The Chicago-based company earned $3.17 per share for the third quarter.

Its sales rose despite McDonald's raised prices on some menu items in the US. But it also drew customers with promotions like a 50-cent double cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day in September.

In the UK, McDonald's offered discounts throughout August, including 60% off on Big Macs or Chicken McNuggets.

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:07 PM IST
