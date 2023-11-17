Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mcleod Russel India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 53.23% YOY

Mcleod Russel India Q2 FY24 Results

Mcleod Russel India announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14th November 2023, revealing a 13.92% decrease in revenue and a significant 53.23% decrease in profit year-over-year.

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial 61.58% growth in revenue and a remarkable 184.17% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a notable 20.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.54% increase year-over-year.

Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income surged by an impressive 601.14% quarter-over-quarter but declined by 47.07% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 5.85, marking a 53.27% decrease year-over-year.

Furthermore, Mcleod Russel India's stock performance showed a 3.22% return in the last week, while demonstrating -8.11% and -35.08% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of 201.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of 32.8 and 16.3 respectively.

Mcleod Russel India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue365.88226.44+61.58%425.06-13.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.04182.31+20.7%204.61+7.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.5716.49+6.55%17.5+0.4%
Total Operating Expense260.49247.47+5.26%225.94+15.29%
Operating Income105.39-21.03+601.14%199.12-47.07%
Net Income Before Taxes59.5-73.04+181.46%155.33-61.69%
Net Income61.15-72.65+184.17%130.76-53.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.85-6.96+184.05%12.52-53.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.15Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹365.88Cr

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
