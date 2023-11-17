Mcleod Russel India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 53.23% YOY
Mcleod Russel India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 13.92% YoY & profit decreased by 53.23% YoY
Mcleod Russel India announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14th November 2023, revealing a 13.92% decrease in revenue and a significant 53.23% decrease in profit year-over-year.
However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial 61.58% growth in revenue and a remarkable 184.17% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a notable 20.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.54% increase year-over-year.
Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income surged by an impressive 601.14% quarter-over-quarter but declined by 47.07% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹5.85, marking a 53.27% decrease year-over-year.
Furthermore, Mcleod Russel India's stock performance showed a 3.22% return in the last week, while demonstrating -8.11% and -35.08% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.
As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹201.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹32.8 and ₹16.3 respectively.
Mcleod Russel India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|365.88
|226.44
|+61.58%
|425.06
|-13.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.04
|182.31
|+20.7%
|204.61
|+7.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.57
|16.49
|+6.55%
|17.5
|+0.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|260.49
|247.47
|+5.26%
|225.94
|+15.29%
|Operating Income
|105.39
|-21.03
|+601.14%
|199.12
|-47.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.5
|-73.04
|+181.46%
|155.33
|-61.69%
|Net Income
|61.15
|-72.65
|+184.17%
|130.76
|-53.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.85
|-6.96
|+184.05%
|12.52
|-53.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.15Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹365.88Cr
