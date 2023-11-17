Mcleod Russel India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 53.23% YOY

Mcleod Russel India announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14th November 2023, revealing a 13.92% decrease in revenue and a significant 53.23% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial 61.58% growth in revenue and a remarkable 184.17% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a notable 20.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.54% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income surged by an impressive 601.14% quarter-over-quarter but declined by 47.07% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹5.85, marking a 53.27% decrease year-over-year.

Furthermore, Mcleod Russel India's stock performance showed a 3.22% return in the last week, while demonstrating -8.11% and -35.08% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹201.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹32.8 and ₹16.3 respectively.

Mcleod Russel India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 365.88 226.44 +61.58% 425.06 -13.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.04 182.31 +20.7% 204.61 +7.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.57 16.49 +6.55% 17.5 +0.4% Total Operating Expense 260.49 247.47 +5.26% 225.94 +15.29% Operating Income 105.39 -21.03 +601.14% 199.12 -47.07% Net Income Before Taxes 59.5 -73.04 +181.46% 155.33 -61.69% Net Income 61.15 -72.65 +184.17% 130.76 -53.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.85 -6.96 +184.05% 12.52 -53.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.15Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹365.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.