MCX posts over 12.5% YoY rise in Q3 PAT to ₹39 cr, revenue increases
- Consolidated income from operations stood at ₹143.57 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal, rising from ₹89.55 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal and ₹127.40 crore in the preceding quarter.
Securities and commodities exchanges company, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Saturday reported its third quarter earnings for FY23, under which, its profitability was a mixed bag but top-line front picked up momentum. MCX posted a 12.6% growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹38.79 crore which is attributable to the owners for the third quarter of FY23. The company posted a profit of ₹34.46 crore a year ago same period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×