MCX posts over 12.5% YoY rise in Q3 PAT to 39 cr, revenue increases

However, since the said new system is under development, the company considering the exigency to ensure continuity of the existing commodity derivatives trading and clearing platform has issued a Purchase Order on September 30, 2022, to the existing service provider, 63 Moons Technologies, to extend their support and management services to the existing commodity trading platform for the period October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, for ₹60 crore (plus applicable taxes).