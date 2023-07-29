MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹19.66 crore, compared to ₹41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to ₹146 crore, compared to ₹109 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved the final dividend and set the record date as September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.

‘’Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, 15th September 2023 and payment will be made on/before Tuesday, 24th October 2023,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On July 28, shares of MCX settled 0.48 per cent higher at ₹1,667.80 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author