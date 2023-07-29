MCX Q1 Results: Net profit falls 52.5% to ₹19.66 crore, operating income up 34% YoY1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:40 PM IST
MCX Q1 Results: The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to ₹146 crore, compared to ₹109 crore in the year-ago period.
MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹19.66 crore, compared to ₹41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to ₹146 crore, compared to ₹109 crore in the year-ago period.
