MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹19.66 crore, compared to ₹41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to ₹146 crore, compared to ₹109 crore in the year-ago period.
MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹19.66 crore, compared to ₹41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to ₹146 crore, compared to ₹109 crore in the year-ago period.
The average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options increased 26 per cent to Rs. 83,341 crore, compared to the turnover in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The traded clients in F&O saw a growth of 12 per cent reaching around 3.93 lakh during Q1 FY23-24, compared to 3.52 lakh in Q4 FY22-23.
The average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options increased 26 per cent to Rs. 83,341 crore, compared to the turnover in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The traded clients in F&O saw a growth of 12 per cent reaching around 3.93 lakh during Q1 FY23-24, compared to 3.52 lakh in Q4 FY22-23.
On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin (consolidated) stood at 19 per cent for Q1 FY23-24 and 14 per cent for Q4 FY22-23, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost. MCX’s market share in commodity futures during the June quarter stood at 96.3 per cent.
On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin (consolidated) stood at 19 per cent for Q1 FY23-24 and 14 per cent for Q4 FY22-23, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost. MCX’s market share in commodity futures during the June quarter stood at 96.3 per cent.
During the quarter-under-review, a total of 19,695.5 MT of base metals were delivered through exchange mechanism, said MCX in its financial statement.
During the quarter-under-review, a total of 19,695.5 MT of base metals were delivered through exchange mechanism, said MCX in its financial statement.
The company's board has approved the final dividend and set the record date as September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.
The company's board has approved the final dividend and set the record date as September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.
‘’Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, 15th September 2023 and payment will be made on/before Tuesday, 24th October 2023,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
‘’Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, 15th September 2023 and payment will be made on/before Tuesday, 24th October 2023,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
On July 28, shares of MCX settled 0.48 per cent higher at ₹1,667.80 apiece on the BSE.
On July 28, shares of MCX settled 0.48 per cent higher at ₹1,667.80 apiece on the BSE.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.