Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  MCX Q1 Results: Net profit falls 52.5% to 19.66 crore, operating income up 34% YoY

MCX Q1 Results: Net profit falls 52.5% to 19.66 crore, operating income up 34% YoY

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:40 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • MCX Q1 Results: The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to 146 crore, compared to 109 crore in the year-ago period.

A staff member walks past the MCX-SX logo at their Exchange Square building in Mumbai REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of 19.66 crore, compared to 41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to 146 crore, compared to 109 crore in the year-ago period.

MCX Q1 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a decline of 52.5 per cent in consolidated net profit of 19.66 crore, compared to 41.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating income of the commodities exchange company rose 34 per cent to 146 crore, compared to 109 crore in the year-ago period.

The average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options increased 26 per cent to Rs. 83,341 crore, compared to the turnover in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The traded clients in F&O saw a growth of 12 per cent reaching around 3.93 lakh during Q1 FY23-24, compared to 3.52 lakh in Q4 FY22-23.

The average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options increased 26 per cent to Rs. 83,341 crore, compared to the turnover in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The traded clients in F&O saw a growth of 12 per cent reaching around 3.93 lakh during Q1 FY23-24, compared to 3.52 lakh in Q4 FY22-23.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin (consolidated) stood at 19 per cent for Q1 FY23-24 and 14 per cent for Q4 FY22-23, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost. MCX’s market share in commodity futures during the June quarter stood at 96.3 per cent.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin (consolidated) stood at 19 per cent for Q1 FY23-24 and 14 per cent for Q4 FY22-23, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost. MCX’s market share in commodity futures during the June quarter stood at 96.3 per cent.

During the quarter-under-review, a total of 19,695.5 MT of base metals were delivered through exchange mechanism, said MCX in its financial statement.

During the quarter-under-review, a total of 19,695.5 MT of base metals were delivered through exchange mechanism, said MCX in its financial statement.

The company's board has approved the final dividend and set the record date as September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The company's board has approved the final dividend and set the record date as September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders.

‘’Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, 15th September 2023 and payment will be made on/before Tuesday, 24th October 2023,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

‘’Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, 15th September 2023 and payment will be made on/before Tuesday, 24th October 2023,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On July 28, shares of MCX settled 0.48 per cent higher at 1,667.80 apiece on the BSE.

On July 28, shares of MCX settled 0.48 per cent higher at 1,667.80 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.