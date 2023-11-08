MCX Q2 results: Net loss at 19 crore, revenue rises 30%

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported a net loss of ₹19.07 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared on November 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Contrary to the net loss, the commodity derivatives exchange was profitable in the year-ago and quarter-ago periods. The net profit stood at ₹63.3 crore in Q2FY23 and at ₹19.6 crore in Q1FY24.

MCX attributed the sharp loss during the September 2023 quarter to the contribution made to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite the contribution to the SGF of ₹11.4 crore and payments made to technology vendor, the loss for the quarter was limited to Rs. 19.07 crore," it said in a release.

The company's revenue from operations, however, increased during the quarter under review by 30 percent. It came in at ₹165.11 crore versus ₹127.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the revenue from operations was higher by 13.3 percent from ₹145.7 in the quarter ended June 2023.

The exchange recorded negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹9.79 crore in Q2FY24, down 131 percent from a positive EBITDA of ₹31.13 crore reported in the preceding quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Average daily turnover (ADT) of futures and options during Q2FY24 rose by 25.5 percent to reach ₹1.05 lakh crore, compared to the previous quarter’s ₹83,341 crore, MCX said.

The traded clients witnessed a sequential growth of 13.1 percent, reaching 4.45 lakh during Q2FY24 as against 3.93 lakh in the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Options’ ADT grew by 38.7 percent to ₹85,873 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹61,928 crore in Q1FY24," the exchange added.

In the trading session on November 8, MCX's scrip settled at ₹2,622.20 apiece on the BSE, down 0.17 percent as against the previous day's close.

