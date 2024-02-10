 MCX Q3 Results: Net loss at ₹5.3 crore, revenue up 33% YoY; 5 key highlights | Mint
MCX Q3 Results: Net loss at ₹5.3 crore, revenue up 33% YoY; 5 key highlights

 Nikita Prasad

MCX Q3 Results: On a sequential basis, the net loss of India’s largest Exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment narrowed 72 per cent to ₹19.07 crore in the preceding September quarter.

MCX Q3 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a net loss of 5.3 crore, compared to a net profit of 39 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the net loss of India’s largest Exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment narrowed 72 per cent to 19.07 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The leading commodity derivate exchange's revenue from operations in the December quarter rose 33 per cent to 191.5 crore, compared to 143.6 crore in the same period last year. ‘’The total traded clients in derivatives on the exchange saw a growth of 50.8per cent, reaching around 7.53 lakh during FY23-24 over the corresponding period last year,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Here are 5 key highlights of MCX Q3 scorecard:

Published: 10 Feb 2024, 08:03 PM IST
