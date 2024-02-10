MCX Q3 Results: Net loss at ₹5.3 crore, revenue up 33% YoY; 5 key highlights
MCX Q3 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a net loss of ₹5.3 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹39 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the net loss of India’s largest Exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment narrowed 72 per cent to ₹19.07 crore in the preceding September quarter.