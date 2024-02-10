MCX Q3 Results: Net loss at ₹5.3 crore, revenue up 33% YoY; 5 key highlights

MCX Q3 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a net loss of ₹5.3 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹39 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the net loss of India’s largest Exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment narrowed 72 per cent to ₹19.07 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The leading commodity derivate exchange's revenue from operations in the December quarter rose 33 per cent to ₹191.5 crore, compared to ₹143.6 crore in the same period last year. ‘’The total traded clients in derivatives on the exchange saw a growth of 50.8per cent, reaching around 7.53 lakh during FY23-24 over the corresponding period last year,'' said MCX in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Here are 5 key highlights of MCX Q3 scorecard:

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author