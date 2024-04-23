Active Stocks
Breaking News

MCX Q4 Results: Net profit increases to ₹88 crore, final dividend declared

MCX Q4 Results: Net profit increases to 88 crore, dividend declared

MCX Q4 Results: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) reported a net profit of 88 crore during the March quarter. The exchange has also declared a final dividend fo 7.64 per equity share (face value of Rs.10/- each) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 10:26 PM IST
