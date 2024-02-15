Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.75% YoY

Medico Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 35.75% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.71% and the profit decreased by 40.43%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.04% q-o-q & decreased by 24.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Medico Remedies has delivered -1.2% return in the last 1 week, 5.65% return in the last 6 months, and -1.85% YTD return.

Currently, Medico Remedies has a market cap of ₹682.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹100.7 & ₹60.6 respectively.

Medico Remedies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.77 42.36 -29.71% 38.85 -23.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.72 1.48 +16.15% 1.72 +0.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.72 0.71 +1.68% 0.74 -2.35% Total Operating Expense 27.76 39.99 -30.58% 36.19 -23.31% Operating Income 2.01 2.37 -15.04% 2.65 -24.09% Net Income Before Taxes 2.06 3.14 -34.38% 3.32 -37.77% Net Income 1.45 2.43 -40.43% 2.25 -35.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.29 -41.38% 0.27 -37.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹29.77Cr

