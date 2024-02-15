Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.75% YoY

Medico Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 35.75% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.71% and the profit decreased by 40.43%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.04% q-o-q & decreased by 24.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
Medico Remedies has delivered -1.2% return in the last 1 week, 5.65% return in the last 6 months, and -1.85% YTD return.
Currently, Medico Remedies has a market cap of ₹682.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹100.7 & ₹60.6 respectively.
Medico Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29.77
|42.36
|-29.71%
|38.85
|-23.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.72
|1.48
|+16.15%
|1.72
|+0.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.72
|0.71
|+1.68%
|0.74
|-2.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.76
|39.99
|-30.58%
|36.19
|-23.31%
|Operating Income
|2.01
|2.37
|-15.04%
|2.65
|-24.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.06
|3.14
|-34.38%
|3.32
|-37.77%
|Net Income
|1.45
|2.43
|-40.43%
|2.25
|-35.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.29
|-41.38%
|0.27
|-37.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹29.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!