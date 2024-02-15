Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.75% YoY

Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.75% YoY

Livemint

Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 23.36% YoY & profit decreased by 35.75% YoY

Medico Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Medico Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 35.75% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.71% and the profit decreased by 40.43%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & increased by 0.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.04% q-o-q & decreased by 24.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.17 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Medico Remedies has delivered -1.2% return in the last 1 week, 5.65% return in the last 6 months, and -1.85% YTD return.

Currently, Medico Remedies has a market cap of 682.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 100.7 & 60.6 respectively.

Medico Remedies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.7742.36-29.71%38.85-23.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.721.48+16.15%1.72+0.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.720.71+1.68%0.74-2.35%
Total Operating Expense27.7639.99-30.58%36.19-23.31%
Operating Income2.012.37-15.04%2.65-24.09%
Net Income Before Taxes2.063.14-34.38%3.32-37.77%
Net Income1.452.43-40.43%2.25-35.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.29-41.38%0.27-37.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29.77Cr

