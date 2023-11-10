Medplus Health Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 121.81% YOY

Medplus Health Services, a leading healthcare company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 8, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 25.7% year-on-year, indicating strong growth in the company's business operations. Additionally, the profit increased by an impressive 121.81% year-on-year, reflecting the company's successful cost management and operational efficiency.

Compared to the previous quarter, Medplus Health Services also witnessed positive growth. The revenue increased by 9.68% quarter-on-quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to generate consistent revenue growth. Moreover, the profit surged by a remarkable 284.68% quarter-on-quarter, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

One of the key drivers of the company's financial success was the effective management of selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 6.91% quarter-on-quarter, indicating the company's strategic investments in its operations. On a year-on-year basis, the selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 17.08%, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

Another significant highlight from the quarterly results was the impressive growth in operating income. The operating income was up by 56.47% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher profits from its core operations. On a year-on-year basis, the operating income increased by 66.43%, demonstrating the company's consistent focus on operational excellence.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹1.21, representing a significant increase of 119.13% year-on-year. This strong growth in EPS indicates the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Medplus Health Services has delivered positive returns to its investors. Over the past week, the company has delivered a return of 0.71%, showcasing its ability to generate value for investors in a short period of time. Over the past six months, the company has delivered a return of 5.71%, indicating its long-term growth potential. Year-to-date, the company has delivered a return of 30.74%, further solidifying its position as a strong investment choice.

As of November 10, 2023, Medplus Health Services has a market capitalization of ₹9563.08 Cr, indicating its overall value in the market. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹978 and ₹548.25 respectively, showcasing the volatility in its stock price.

Analysts covering Medplus Health Services have shown a positive outlook for the company. Out of the five analysts covering the company, three analysts have given a Buy rating, indicating their confidence in the company's future prospects. Additionally, two analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, further reinforcing the positive sentiment towards the company.

In summary, Medplus Health Services has delivered strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. With significant growth in revenue, profit, and EPS, the company has showcased its ability to generate sustainable growth and provide value to its shareholders. With positive market performance and favorable analyst recommendations, Medplus Health Services is well-positioned for future success.

Medplus Health Services Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1408.59 1284.3 +9.68% 1120.62 +25.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 157.79 147.6 +6.91% 134.78 +17.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.47 52.41 +5.83% 41.87 +32.49% Total Operating Expense 1378.97 1265.37 +8.98% 1102.83 +25.04% Operating Income 29.62 18.93 +56.47% 17.8 +66.43% Net Income Before Taxes 16.44 5.05 +225.56% 8.82 +86.38% Net Income 14.56 3.79 +284.68% 6.57 +121.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 0.32 +278.12% 0.55 +119.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.56Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1408.59Cr

