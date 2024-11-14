Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges by 165.97% YOY

Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.9% YoY & profit increased by 165.97% YoY, profit at 38.74 crore and revenue at 1576.17 crore

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024:Medplus Health Services announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 12, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.9% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 1576.17 crore. More notably, the profit skyrocketed by 165.97%, amounting to 38.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Medplus experienced a revenue growth of 5.87% and a remarkable profit increase of 169.69%. This significant improvement underscores the company's strong operational performance.

However, not all metrics showed positive trends. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick of 11.44% quarter-over-quarter and a 14.29% rise year-over-year, indicating increasing operational costs that may require attention going forward.

On the operational front, the operating income experienced a substantial increase of 81.73% compared to the previous quarter, and a staggering rise of 106.98% year-over-year. This highlights the company's ability to enhance its core business profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected this growth, standing at 3.24 for Q2, which represents an impressive increase of 167.77% year-over-year, further showcasing Medplus' financial health.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Medplus Health Services has seen mixed performance in the stock market. The company delivered a modest 2.09% return over the past week, but has experienced a decline of 2.95% over the last six months and an 8.94% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Medplus Health Services boasts a market capitalization of 8166.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 849 and a low of 598.6. These figures indicate the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the health services sector.

Among analysts covering Medplus, the consensus recommendation as of November 14, 2024, leans towards a Strong Buy, with 2 analysts issuing a Buy rating and 4 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. This reflects optimism about the company's future performance and market position.

Medplus Health Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1576.171488.83+5.87%1408.59+11.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total180.34161.82+11.44%157.79+14.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization63.1460.03+5.17%55.47+13.81%
Total Operating Expense1514.871455.09+4.11%1378.97+9.85%
Operating Income61.333.73+81.73%29.62+106.98%
Net Income Before Taxes47.7817.79+168.65%16.44+190.59%
Net Income38.7414.36+169.69%14.56+165.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.241.2+170%1.21+167.77%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMedplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges by 165.97% YOY

