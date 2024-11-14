Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges by 165.97% YOY

Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024:Medplus Health Services announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 12, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.9% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹1576.17 crore. More notably, the profit skyrocketed by 165.97%, amounting to ₹38.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Medplus experienced a revenue growth of 5.87% and a remarkable profit increase of 169.69%. This significant improvement underscores the company's strong operational performance.

However, not all metrics showed positive trends. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick of 11.44% quarter-over-quarter and a 14.29% rise year-over-year, indicating increasing operational costs that may require attention going forward.

On the operational front, the operating income experienced a substantial increase of 81.73% compared to the previous quarter, and a staggering rise of 106.98% year-over-year. This highlights the company's ability to enhance its core business profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected this growth, standing at ₹3.24 for Q2, which represents an impressive increase of 167.77% year-over-year, further showcasing Medplus' financial health.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Medplus Health Services has seen mixed performance in the stock market. The company delivered a modest 2.09% return over the past week, but has experienced a decline of 2.95% over the last six months and an 8.94% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Medplus Health Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹8166.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹849 and a low of ₹598.6. These figures indicate the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the health services sector.

Among analysts covering Medplus, the consensus recommendation as of November 14, 2024, leans towards a Strong Buy, with 2 analysts issuing a Buy rating and 4 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. This reflects optimism about the company's future performance and market position.

Medplus Health Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1576.17 1488.83 +5.87% 1408.59 +11.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 180.34 161.82 +11.44% 157.79 +14.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 63.14 60.03 +5.17% 55.47 +13.81% Total Operating Expense 1514.87 1455.09 +4.11% 1378.97 +9.85% Operating Income 61.3 33.73 +81.73% 29.62 +106.98% Net Income Before Taxes 47.78 17.79 +168.65% 16.44 +190.59% Net Income 38.74 14.36 +169.69% 14.56 +165.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.24 1.2 +170% 1.21 +167.77%