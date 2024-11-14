Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges by 165.97% YOY

Medplus Health Services Q2 Results 2024:Medplus Health Services announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 12, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.9% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹1576.17 crore. More notably, the profit skyrocketed by 165.97%, amounting to ₹38.74 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Medplus experienced a revenue growth of 5.87% and a remarkable profit increase of 169.69%. This significant improvement underscores the company's strong operational performance.
However, not all metrics showed positive trends. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick of 11.44% quarter-over-quarter and a 14.29% rise year-over-year, indicating increasing operational costs that may require attention going forward.
On the operational front, the operating income experienced a substantial increase of 81.73% compared to the previous quarter, and a staggering rise of 106.98% year-over-year. This highlights the company's ability to enhance its core business profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected this growth, standing at ₹3.24 for Q2, which represents an impressive increase of 167.77% year-over-year, further showcasing Medplus' financial health.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Medplus Health Services has seen mixed performance in the stock market. The company delivered a modest 2.09% return over the past week, but has experienced a decline of 2.95% over the last six months and an 8.94% drop year-to-date.
Currently, Medplus Health Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹8166.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹849 and a low of ₹598.6. These figures indicate the stock's volatility and investor sentiment in the health services sector.
Among analysts covering Medplus, the consensus recommendation as of November 14, 2024, leans towards a Strong Buy, with 2 analysts issuing a Buy rating and 4 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. This reflects optimism about the company's future performance and market position.
Medplus Health Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1576.17
|1488.83
|+5.87%
|1408.59
|+11.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|180.34
|161.82
|+11.44%
|157.79
|+14.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|63.14
|60.03
|+5.17%
|55.47
|+13.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|1514.87
|1455.09
|+4.11%
|1378.97
|+9.85%
|Operating Income
|61.3
|33.73
|+81.73%
|29.62
|+106.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.78
|17.79
|+168.65%
|16.44
|+190.59%
|Net Income
|38.74
|14.36
|+169.69%
|14.56
|+165.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.24
|1.2
|+170%
|1.21
|+167.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.74Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1576.17Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.