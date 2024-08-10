Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 41.42% YoY

Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 228.33% YoY & loss increased by 41.42% YoY

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live
Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live

Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live : Mega Nirman & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue surging by 228.33% year-over-year (YoY). However, this growth came at a cost, as the company's losses also rose by 41.42% YoY.

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 13.31%, indicating some challenges in sustaining the rapid growth. On a positive note, the loss decreased by a substantial 66.05% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), suggesting some improvements in cost management or operational efficiency.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a sharp rise, increasing by 23.06% QoQ and a staggering 157.1% YoY. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the widening losses despite the revenue growth.

The operating income showed mixed results, with a 66.18% increase QoQ but a 40.86% decrease YoY. This indicates that while there have been improvements in recent months, the company is still struggling compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.3, which represents a 42.86% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS further underscores the financial challenges the company is facing, despite the impressive revenue growth.

Overall, Mega Nirman & Industries' Q1 results present a mixed bag of significant revenue growth overshadowed by rising losses and increased operational costs. The company will need to address these issues to turn its impressive revenue gains into sustainable profitability.

Mega Nirman & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.120.13-13.31%0.04+228.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.06+23.06%0.03+157.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+10.67%0+196.43%
Total Operating Expense0.220.43-49.83%0.11+102.71%
Operating Income-0.1-0.3+66.18%-0.07-40.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1-0.3+66.05%-0.07-41.42%
Net Income-0.1-0.3+66.05%-0.07-41.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.89+66.29%-0.21-42.86%
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
