Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 41.42% YoY

Mega Nirman & Industries Q1 Results Live : Mega Nirman & Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue surging by 228.33% year-over-year (YoY). However, this growth came at a cost, as the company's losses also rose by 41.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 13.31%, indicating some challenges in sustaining the rapid growth. On a positive note, the loss decreased by a substantial 66.05% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), suggesting some improvements in cost management or operational efficiency.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a sharp rise, increasing by 23.06% QoQ and a staggering 157.1% YoY. This significant increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the widening losses despite the revenue growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income showed mixed results, with a 66.18% increase QoQ but a 40.86% decrease YoY. This indicates that while there have been improvements in recent months, the company is still struggling compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.3, which represents a 42.86% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS further underscores the financial challenges the company is facing, despite the impressive revenue growth.

Overall, Mega Nirman & Industries' Q1 results present a mixed bag of significant revenue growth overshadowed by rising losses and increased operational costs. The company will need to address these issues to turn its impressive revenue gains into sustainable profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mega Nirman & Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.12 0.13 -13.31% 0.04 +228.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.06 +23.06% 0.03 +157.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +10.67% 0 +196.43% Total Operating Expense 0.22 0.43 -49.83% 0.11 +102.71% Operating Income -0.1 -0.3 +66.18% -0.07 -40.86% Net Income Before Taxes -0.1 -0.3 +66.05% -0.07 -41.42% Net Income -0.1 -0.3 +66.05% -0.07 -41.42% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.89 +66.29% -0.21 -42.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar