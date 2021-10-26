Meghmani Finechem Q2 results: PAT jumps 83% on higher capacity utilisation

"We are delighted with the stellar performance delivered in H1FY22. Our plants have achieved higher capacity utilization and our projects are on track for completion as per the schedule provided. While the demand environment remains robust, our margins were slightly impacted due to inflationary pressure on raw material prices, primarily coal. Despite this, we are confident that are margins would be sustained in the similar range of 28-32%," said Maulik Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of MFL.

