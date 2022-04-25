Meghmani Finechem recorded a strong operating and financial performance for the quarter ending March, mainly due to higher realizations for all the products.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) tripled to ₹99 crore in the January-March period as against ₹33 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 93% to ₹499 crore for the fourth quarter. On Monday, Meghmani Finechem shares closed nearly 15% higher at ₹1,313 apiece on NSE.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Chlor-Alkali products and value-added Derivatives. The company has state of the art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Dahej – a leading PCPIR region in the country.

"This has been a landmark year for MFL. We made a debut on stock exchange as an independent entity in August 2021. I am pleased to announce, we have delivered record financial performance. We have achieved highest ever Revenue & PAT. This is a testimony of our team's effort of delivering excellence despite the tough external environment. Our strong operational efficiency and internal cost control measures allowed us to maintain margins even with the inflationary pressure," said MFL CMD Maulik Patel.

For the full fiscal, Meghmani Finechem clocked its highest-ever revenue and PAT, backed by higher sales volume of Caustic Soda and H2O2 and improvedrealisation for all the products.

On the operational front, overall plant utilisation increased to 87% in FY22 compared to 81% in FY21, while Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) achieved capacity utilization of 78% in FY22, up 21% on a YoY basis.

Caustic Soda & Caustic Potash ECU realisation is up by 74% & 27% respectively. CMS & H2O2 sales realisation is up by 53% and 20% respectively