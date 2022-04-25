Meghmani Finechem Q4 results: PAT triples, backed by higher realisations

"This has been a landmark year for MFL. We made a debut on stock exchange as an independent entity in August 2021. I am pleased to announce, we have delivered record financial performance. We have achieved highest ever Revenue & PAT. This is a testimony of our team's effort of delivering excellence despite the tough external environment. Our strong operational efficiency and internal cost control measures allowed us to maintain margins even with the inflationary pressure," said MFL CMD Maulik Patel.