Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at ₹38.23Cr

Meghmani Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024.The topline decreased by 35.98% & the loss came at ₹38.23cr.It is noteworthy that Meghmani Organics had declared a profit of ₹8.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12%.The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.The operating income was down by 104.54% q-o-q & decreased by 188.87% Y-o-Y.The EPS is ₹-1.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 554.55% Y-o-Y.Meghmani Organics has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 4.31% return in the last 6 months, and 12.02% YTD return.Currently, Meghmani Organics has a market cap of ₹2216.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹104.1 & ₹71.9 respectively.Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar