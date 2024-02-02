Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at ₹38.23Cr

Meghmani Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024.

The topline decreased by 35.98% & the loss came at ₹38.23cr.

It is noteworthy that Meghmani Organics had declared a profit of ₹8.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 104.54% q-o-q & decreased by 188.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 554.55% Y-o-Y.

Meghmani Organics has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 4.31% return in the last 6 months, and 12.02% YTD return.

Currently, Meghmani Organics has a market cap of ₹2216.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹104.1 & ₹71.9 respectively.

Meghmani Organics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 351.75 378.72 -7.12% 549.43 -35.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.78 29.96 -7.27% 27.7 +0.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.13 22.71 +1.87% 18.09 +27.89% Total Operating Expense 382.68 393.84 -2.83% 514.63 -25.64% Operating Income -30.93 -15.12 -104.54% 34.8 -188.87% Net Income Before Taxes -47.94 -15.79 -203.62% 15.44 -410.38% Net Income -38.23 -15.34 -149.21% 8.35 -557.57% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.5 -0.6 -150% 0.33 -554.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-38.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹351.75Cr

