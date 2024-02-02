 Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at ₹38.23Cr | Mint
Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at ₹38.23Cr

Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at ₹38.23Cr

Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Meghmani Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024.

The topline decreased by 35.98% & the loss came at 38.23cr.

It is noteworthy that Meghmani Organics had declared a profit of 8.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 104.54% q-o-q & decreased by 188.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 554.55% Y-o-Y.

Meghmani Organics has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 4.31% return in the last 6 months, and 12.02% YTD return.

Currently, Meghmani Organics has a market cap of 2216.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 104.1 & 71.9 respectively.

Meghmani Organics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue351.75378.72-7.12%549.43-35.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.7829.96-7.27%27.7+0.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.1322.71+1.87%18.09+27.89%
Total Operating Expense382.68393.84-2.83%514.63-25.64%
Operating Income-30.93-15.12-104.54%34.8-188.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.94-15.79-203.62%15.44-410.38%
Net Income-38.23-15.34-149.21%8.35-557.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.5-0.6-150%0.33-554.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-38.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹351.75Cr

Published: 02 Feb 2024, 02:43 AM IST
