Meghmani Organics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.98% YoY & loss at 38.23Cr

Meghmani Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024.
The topline decreased by 35.98% & the loss came at ₹38.23cr.
It is noteworthy that Meghmani Organics had declared a profit of ₹8.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 104.54% q-o-q & decreased by 188.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 554.55% Y-o-Y.
Meghmani Organics has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 4.31% return in the last 6 months, and 12.02% YTD return.
Currently, Meghmani Organics has a market cap of ₹2216.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹104.1 & ₹71.9 respectively.
Meghmani Organics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|351.75
|378.72
|-7.12%
|549.43
|-35.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.78
|29.96
|-7.27%
|27.7
|+0.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.13
|22.71
|+1.87%
|18.09
|+27.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|382.68
|393.84
|-2.83%
|514.63
|-25.64%
|Operating Income
|-30.93
|-15.12
|-104.54%
|34.8
|-188.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.94
|-15.79
|-203.62%
|15.44
|-410.38%
|Net Income
|-38.23
|-15.34
|-149.21%
|8.35
|-557.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.5
|-0.6
|-150%
|0.33
|-554.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-38.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹351.75Cr
