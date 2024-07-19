Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.9% YOY

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : Menon Bearings announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.03% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

However, the company experienced a 14.9% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons revealed a 7.59% growth in revenue and a 9.49% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.48% compared to the previous quarter and 13.21% year-over-year.

Operating income also reflected a positive trend with an 8.01% increase quarter-over-quarter, but a 13.28% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.1, indicating a 14.73% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Menon Bearings delivered -5.5% in the last week, -4.07% in the last 6 months, and -4.46% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹735.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹166.4 & ₹108.1 respectively.

Menon Bearings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57.69 53.62 +7.59% 54.92 +5.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.13 8.77 +15.48% 8.95 +13.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.26 2.18 +3.74% 2.08 +8.88% Total Operating Expense 49.29 45.84 +7.52% 45.24 +8.95% Operating Income 8.4 7.78 +8.01% 9.68 -13.28% Net Income Before Taxes 8.23 8.07 +1.9% 9.71 -15.27% Net Income 6.16 5.62 +9.49% 7.24 -14.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 1 +10% 1.29 -14.73%