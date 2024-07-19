Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.9% YOY

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : Menon Bearings announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.03% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.
However, the company experienced a 14.9% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparisons revealed a 7.59% growth in revenue and a 9.49% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.48% compared to the previous quarter and 13.21% year-over-year.
Operating income also reflected a positive trend with an 8.01% increase quarter-over-quarter, but a 13.28% decrease year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.1, indicating a 14.73% decrease year-over-year.
In terms of returns, Menon Bearings delivered -5.5% in the last week, -4.07% in the last 6 months, and -4.46% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹735.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹166.4 & ₹108.1 respectively.
Menon Bearings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|57.69
|53.62
|+7.59%
|54.92
|+5.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.13
|8.77
|+15.48%
|8.95
|+13.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.26
|2.18
|+3.74%
|2.08
|+8.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|49.29
|45.84
|+7.52%
|45.24
|+8.95%
|Operating Income
|8.4
|7.78
|+8.01%
|9.68
|-13.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.23
|8.07
|+1.9%
|9.71
|-15.27%
|Net Income
|6.16
|5.62
|+9.49%
|7.24
|-14.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|1
|+10%
|1.29
|-14.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹57.69Cr
