Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.9% YOY

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.9% YOY

Livemint

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.03% YoY & profit decreased by 14.9% YoY

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live

Menon Bearings Q1 Results Live : Menon Bearings announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.03% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

However, the company experienced a 14.9% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons revealed a 7.59% growth in revenue and a 9.49% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.48% compared to the previous quarter and 13.21% year-over-year.

Operating income also reflected a positive trend with an 8.01% increase quarter-over-quarter, but a 13.28% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.1, indicating a 14.73% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Menon Bearings delivered -5.5% in the last week, -4.07% in the last 6 months, and -4.46% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 735.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 166.4 & 108.1 respectively.

Menon Bearings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue57.6953.62+7.59%54.92+5.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.138.77+15.48%8.95+13.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.262.18+3.74%2.08+8.88%
Total Operating Expense49.2945.84+7.52%45.24+8.95%
Operating Income8.47.78+8.01%9.68-13.28%
Net Income Before Taxes8.238.07+1.9%9.71-15.27%
Net Income6.165.62+9.49%7.24-14.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.11+10%1.29-14.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹57.69Cr

