Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Menon Bearings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.4% year-over-year. However, the company's profit remained stagnant, showing a 0% change year-over-year with a total profit of ₹5.47 crore and revenue amounting to ₹58.39 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Menon Bearings experienced a revenue decline of 1.68%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.36%. Despite the year-over-year growth in revenue, the quarter-on-quarter performance raises concerns regarding the company's profitability trends.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Menon Bearings saw a decline of 2.49% quarter-over-quarter, yet an increase of 10.51% year-over-year, indicating potential efficiency improvements in managing operational costs.

The operating income fell by 19.13% quarter-over-quarter but managed to rise by 1.37% year-over-year. This mixed performance further complicates the financial outlook for Menon Bearings as it navigates its operational challenges.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter stood at ₹0.98, unchanged from the same period last year, reflecting the stagnation in profit despite the increase in revenue.

Menon Bearings has delivered -2.03% return in the last week, -9.02% return over the last 6 months, and a -0.05% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Currently, the Menon Bearings has a market capitalization of ₹664.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹158 and a low of ₹108.1, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.

Menon Bearings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 58.39 59.39 -1.68% 51.49 +13.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.2 10.46 -2.49% 9.23 +10.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.35 2.35 -0% 2.2 +6.82% Total Operating Expense 50.99 50.24 +1.49% 44.19 +15.39% Operating Income 7.4 9.15 -19.13% 7.3 +1.37% Net Income Before Taxes 7.31 8.98 -18.6% 7.28 +0.41% Net Income 5.47 6.7 -18.36% 5.47 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.98 1.2 -18.33% 0.98 -0%