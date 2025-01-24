Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 0% YOY, profit at ₹5.47 crore and revenue at ₹58.39 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Menon Bearings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.4% year-over-year. However, the company's profit remained stagnant, showing a 0% change year-over-year with a total profit of 5.47 crore and revenue amounting to 58.39 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Menon Bearings experienced a revenue decline of 1.68%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.36%. Despite the year-over-year growth in revenue, the quarter-on-quarter performance raises concerns regarding the company's profitability trends.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Menon Bearings saw a decline of 2.49% quarter-over-quarter, yet an increase of 10.51% year-over-year, indicating potential efficiency improvements in managing operational costs.

Menon Bearings Q3 Results

The operating income fell by 19.13% quarter-over-quarter but managed to rise by 1.37% year-over-year. This mixed performance further complicates the financial outlook for Menon Bearings as it navigates its operational challenges.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter stood at 0.98, unchanged from the same period last year, reflecting the stagnation in profit despite the increase in revenue.

Menon Bearings has delivered -2.03% return in the last week, -9.02% return over the last 6 months, and a -0.05% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Currently, the Menon Bearings has a market capitalization of 664.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 158 and a low of 108.1, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.

Menon Bearings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue58.3959.39-1.68%51.49+13.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.210.46-2.49%9.23+10.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.352.35-0%2.2+6.82%
Total Operating Expense50.9950.24+1.49%44.19+15.39%
Operating Income7.49.15-19.13%7.3+1.37%
Net Income Before Taxes7.318.98-18.6%7.28+0.41%
Net Income5.476.7-18.36%5.47-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.981.2-18.33%0.98-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.47Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹58.39Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
