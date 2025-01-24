Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 0% YOY, profit at ₹5.47 crore and revenue at ₹58.39 crore

Menon Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Menon Bearings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.4% year-over-year. However, the company's profit remained stagnant, showing a 0% change year-over-year with a total profit of ₹5.47 crore and revenue amounting to ₹58.39 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Menon Bearings experienced a revenue decline of 1.68%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 18.36%. Despite the year-over-year growth in revenue, the quarter-on-quarter performance raises concerns regarding the company's profitability trends.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Menon Bearings saw a decline of 2.49% quarter-over-quarter, yet an increase of 10.51% year-over-year, indicating potential efficiency improvements in managing operational costs.
The operating income fell by 19.13% quarter-over-quarter but managed to rise by 1.37% year-over-year. This mixed performance further complicates the financial outlook for Menon Bearings as it navigates its operational challenges.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter stood at ₹0.98, unchanged from the same period last year, reflecting the stagnation in profit despite the increase in revenue.
Menon Bearings has delivered -2.03% return in the last week, -9.02% return over the last 6 months, and a -0.05% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.
Currently, the Menon Bearings has a market capitalization of ₹664.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹158 and a low of ₹108.1, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.
Menon Bearings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|58.39
|59.39
|-1.68%
|51.49
|+13.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.2
|10.46
|-2.49%
|9.23
|+10.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.35
|2.35
|-0%
|2.2
|+6.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.99
|50.24
|+1.49%
|44.19
|+15.39%
|Operating Income
|7.4
|9.15
|-19.13%
|7.3
|+1.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.31
|8.98
|-18.6%
|7.28
|+0.41%
|Net Income
|5.47
|6.7
|-18.36%
|5.47
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.98
|1.2
|-18.33%
|0.98
|-0%
