Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.67% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live : Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Menon Pistons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue decrease of 3.43% and a profit decline of 8.67%. This contrasts with the previous quarter, where the revenue grew by 15.42%, though the profit saw a marginal decrease of 2.33%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.09% on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis and by 0.31% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Despite these cuts, the overall financial performance showed mixed results.

Operating income saw a significant rise of 28.6% q-o-q, yet it decreased by 1.81% YoY. This indicates that while the company is improving operational efficiency in the short term, it still faces challenges compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.39, which represents an 8.55% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS is in line with the overall drop in profit, signaling a challenging business environment for Menon Pistons.

In terms of stock market performance, Menon Pistons has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a -18.22% return over the last six months, and a 5.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions affecting the company's stock.

Currently, Menon Pistons has a market capitalization of 442.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 125.9 and 65, respectively. These metrics provide an overview of the company's market standing and investor confidence over the past year.

Menon Pistons Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.460.13+15.42%71.86-3.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.376.44-1.09%6.39-0.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.82.56+9.38%2.15+30.44%
Total Operating Expense5952.04+13.37%61.27-3.71%
Operating Income10.48.09+28.6%10.59-1.81%
Net Income Before Taxes9.457.69+22.77%10.34-8.67%
Net Income7.077.24-2.33%7.74-8.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.391.42-2.11%1.52-8.55%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
