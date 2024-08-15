Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.67% YoY

Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live : Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Menon Pistons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue decrease of 3.43% and a profit decline of 8.67%. This contrasts with the previous quarter, where the revenue grew by 15.42%, though the profit saw a marginal decrease of 2.33%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.09% on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis and by 0.31% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Despite these cuts, the overall financial performance showed mixed results.

Operating income saw a significant rise of 28.6% q-o-q, yet it decreased by 1.81% YoY. This indicates that while the company is improving operational efficiency in the short term, it still faces challenges compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.39, which represents an 8.55% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS is in line with the overall drop in profit, signaling a challenging business environment for Menon Pistons.

In terms of stock market performance, Menon Pistons has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a -18.22% return over the last six months, and a 5.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions affecting the company's stock.

Currently, Menon Pistons has a market capitalization of ₹442.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹125.9 and ₹65, respectively. These metrics provide an overview of the company's market standing and investor confidence over the past year.

Menon Pistons Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.4 60.13 +15.42% 71.86 -3.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.37 6.44 -1.09% 6.39 -0.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.8 2.56 +9.38% 2.15 +30.44% Total Operating Expense 59 52.04 +13.37% 61.27 -3.71% Operating Income 10.4 8.09 +28.6% 10.59 -1.81% Net Income Before Taxes 9.45 7.69 +22.77% 10.34 -8.67% Net Income 7.07 7.24 -2.33% 7.74 -8.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.39 1.42 -2.11% 1.52 -8.55%