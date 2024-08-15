Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.67% YoY

Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.67% YoY

Livemint

Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.43% YoY & profit decreased by 8.67% YoY

Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live

Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live : Menon Pistons Q1 Results Live: Menon Pistons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue decrease of 3.43% and a profit decline of 8.67%. This contrasts with the previous quarter, where the revenue grew by 15.42%, though the profit saw a marginal decrease of 2.33%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.09% on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis and by 0.31% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Despite these cuts, the overall financial performance showed mixed results.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income saw a significant rise of 28.6% q-o-q, yet it decreased by 1.81% YoY. This indicates that while the company is improving operational efficiency in the short term, it still faces challenges compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.39, which represents an 8.55% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS is in line with the overall drop in profit, signaling a challenging business environment for Menon Pistons.

In terms of stock market performance, Menon Pistons has delivered a -0.22% return in the last week, a -18.22% return over the last six months, and a 5.28% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect investor sentiment and market conditions affecting the company's stock.

Currently, Menon Pistons has a market capitalization of 442.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 125.9 and 65, respectively. These metrics provide an overview of the company's market standing and investor confidence over the past year.

Menon Pistons Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.460.13+15.42%71.86-3.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.376.44-1.09%6.39-0.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.82.56+9.38%2.15+30.44%
Total Operating Expense5952.04+13.37%61.27-3.71%
Operating Income10.48.09+28.6%10.59-1.81%
Net Income Before Taxes9.457.69+22.77%10.34-8.67%
Net Income7.077.24-2.33%7.74-8.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.391.42-2.11%1.52-8.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.07Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹69.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.