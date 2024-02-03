Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.14% YoY

Menon Pistons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.25% & the profit decreased by 35.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.05% and the profit decreased by 38.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 21.47% q-o-q & decreased by 14.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.
Menon Pistons has delivered 18.78% return in the last 1 week, 91.31% return in the last 6 months, and 26.67% YTD return.
Currently, Menon Pistons has a market cap of ₹532.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹125.9 & ₹37.2 respectively.
Menon Pistons Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.22
|64.4
|-8.05%
|63.84
|-7.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.72
|6.17
|-7.23%
|5.81
|-1.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.42
|2.43
|-0.33%
|2.6
|-7%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.64
|54.76
|-5.69%
|54.97
|-6.05%
|Operating Income
|7.57
|9.64
|-21.47%
|8.87
|-14.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.1
|9.44
|-24.84%
|11.42
|-37.85%
|Net Income
|4.35
|7.12
|-38.86%
|6.71
|-35.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.85
|1.4
|-39.29%
|0.96
|-11.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.22Cr
