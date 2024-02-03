Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.14% YoY

Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.14% YoY

Livemint

Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.25% YoY & profit decreased by 35.14% YoY

Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live

Menon Pistons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.25% & the profit decreased by 35.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.05% and the profit decreased by 38.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.47% q-o-q & decreased by 14.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.85 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

Menon Pistons has delivered 18.78% return in the last 1 week, 91.31% return in the last 6 months, and 26.67% YTD return.

Currently, Menon Pistons has a market cap of 532.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 125.9 & 37.2 respectively.

Menon Pistons Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.2264.4-8.05%63.84-7.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.726.17-7.23%5.81-1.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.422.43-0.33%2.6-7%
Total Operating Expense51.6454.76-5.69%54.97-6.05%
Operating Income7.579.64-21.47%8.87-14.64%
Net Income Before Taxes7.19.44-24.84%11.42-37.85%
Net Income4.357.12-38.86%6.71-35.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.851.4-39.29%0.96-11.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.35Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.22Cr

