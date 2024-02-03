Menon Pistons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.14% YoY

Menon Pistons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.25% & the profit decreased by 35.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.05% and the profit decreased by 38.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.23% q-o-q & decreased by 1.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.47% q-o-q & decreased by 14.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

Menon Pistons has delivered 18.78% return in the last 1 week, 91.31% return in the last 6 months, and 26.67% YTD return.

Currently, Menon Pistons has a market cap of ₹532.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹125.9 & ₹37.2 respectively.

Menon Pistons Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.22 64.4 -8.05% 63.84 -7.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.72 6.17 -7.23% 5.81 -1.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.42 2.43 -0.33% 2.6 -7% Total Operating Expense 51.64 54.76 -5.69% 54.97 -6.05% Operating Income 7.57 9.64 -21.47% 8.87 -14.64% Net Income Before Taxes 7.1 9.44 -24.84% 11.42 -37.85% Net Income 4.35 7.12 -38.86% 6.71 -35.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.85 1.4 -39.29% 0.96 -11.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.22Cr

