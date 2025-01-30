Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025:Menon Pistons declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.57% & the profit increased by 33.79% YoY, with profit at ₹5.82 crore and revenue at ₹63.11 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.49% and profit decreased by 13.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.07% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.69% year-on-year.

Menon Pistons Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 18.4% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.7% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹1.14 for Q3, reflecting a significant increase of 34.12% year-on-year.

Menon Pistons has delivered -5.26% return in the last week, -29.97% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Menon Pistons has a market cap of ₹331.35 crore with a 52-week high of ₹125.9 and a low of ₹59.2.

Menon Pistons Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 63.11 65.39 -3.49% 59.22 +6.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.16 6.29 -2.07% 5.72 +7.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.67 2.28 +17.11% 2.42 +10.33% Total Operating Expense 55.25 55.77 -0.93% 51.64 +6.99% Operating Income 7.85 9.62 -18.4% 7.57 +3.7% Net Income Before Taxes 7.7 9.06 -15.01% 7.1 +8.45% Net Income 5.82 6.71 -13.26% 4.35 +33.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 1.31 -12.98% 0.85 +34.12%