Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.79% YOY, profit at ₹5.82 crore and revenue at ₹63.11 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025:Menon Pistons declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.57% & the profit increased by 33.79% YoY, with profit at 5.82 crore and revenue at 63.11 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.49% and profit decreased by 13.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.07% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.69% year-on-year.

Menon Pistons Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 18.4% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.7% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.14 for Q3, reflecting a significant increase of 34.12% year-on-year.

Menon Pistons has delivered -5.26% return in the last week, -29.97% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Menon Pistons has a market cap of 331.35 crore with a 52-week high of 125.9 and a low of 59.2.

Menon Pistons Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue63.1165.39-3.49%59.22+6.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.166.29-2.07%5.72+7.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.672.28+17.11%2.42+10.33%
Total Operating Expense55.2555.77-0.93%51.64+6.99%
Operating Income7.859.62-18.4%7.57+3.7%
Net Income Before Taxes7.79.06-15.01%7.1+8.45%
Net Income5.826.71-13.26%4.35+33.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.141.31-12.98%0.85+34.12%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹63.11Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
