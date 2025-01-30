Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 33.79% YOY, profit at ₹5.82 crore and revenue at ₹63.11 crore

Menon Pistons Q3 Results 2025:Menon Pistons declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.57% & the profit increased by 33.79% YoY, with profit at ₹5.82 crore and revenue at ₹63.11 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 3.49% and profit decreased by 13.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.07% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 7.69% year-on-year.
The operating income was down by 18.4% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.7% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹1.14 for Q3, reflecting a significant increase of 34.12% year-on-year.
Menon Pistons has delivered -5.26% return in the last week, -29.97% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Menon Pistons has a market cap of ₹331.35 crore with a 52-week high of ₹125.9 and a low of ₹59.2.
Menon Pistons Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|63.11
|65.39
|-3.49%
|59.22
|+6.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.16
|6.29
|-2.07%
|5.72
|+7.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.67
|2.28
|+17.11%
|2.42
|+10.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|55.25
|55.77
|-0.93%
|51.64
|+6.99%
|Operating Income
|7.85
|9.62
|-18.4%
|7.57
|+3.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.7
|9.06
|-15.01%
|7.1
|+8.45%
|Net Income
|5.82
|6.71
|-13.26%
|4.35
|+33.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|1.31
|-12.98%
|0.85
|+34.12%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹5.82Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹63.11Cr