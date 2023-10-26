Meta Q3 Results: Facebook parent beats revenue, profit estimates; shares fall on warning over macro uncertainty
Meta, which also owns WhatsApp, reported a 23% rise in revenue to $34.15 billion for the quarter ended September, growing at the quickest pace in two years. Analysts expected revenue of $33.56 billion.
Meta Platforms, the owner of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, beat expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday led by a recovery in digital advertising spending.
