Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.62% YoY

Metro Brands, a leading company in the footwear industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 6.14% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit has decreased by 12.62% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands has experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 46.68%.
Despite the growth in revenue, the company has faced challenges in managing its expenses. The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 9.17% q-o-q and 21.65% YoY.
The operating income, which reflects the company's profitability from its core operations, has shown a positive trend. It increased by 42.9% q-o-q but decreased by 9.31% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.58, which has decreased by 12.68% YoY. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability per share.
In terms of stock performance, Metro Brands has delivered mixed results. It has seen a negative return of -3.32% in the last 1 week, a positive return of 14.94% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -4.65% YTD.
Currently, Metro Brands has a market capitalization of ₹32978.63 Cr and its 52-week high/low is ₹1441.2 & ₹736.05 respectively. This indicates the company's value in the stock market.
Analysts have been following Metro Brands closely. Out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold the company's stock. This indicates a neutral stance by the majority of analysts.
Furthermore, Metro Brands has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024. This is good news for the company's shareholders.
Metro Brands Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|635.5
|555.7
|+14.36%
|598.71
|+6.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.35
|55.28
|+9.17%
|49.61
|+21.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.64
|57.16
|+2.59%
|50.42
|+16.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|495.16
|457.49
|+8.23%
|443.96
|+11.53%
|Operating Income
|140.34
|98.21
|+42.9%
|154.75
|-9.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.92
|94.65
|+43.6%
|152.11
|-10.64%
|Net Income
|97.82
|66.69
|+46.68%
|111.95
|-12.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.58
|2.44
|+46.72%
|4.1
|-12.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹635.5Cr
