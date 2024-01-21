Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.62% YoY

Metro Brands, a leading company in the footwear industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 6.14% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit has decreased by 12.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands has experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 46.68%.

Despite the growth in revenue, the company has faced challenges in managing its expenses. The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 9.17% q-o-q and 21.65% YoY.

The operating income, which reflects the company's profitability from its core operations, has shown a positive trend. It increased by 42.9% q-o-q but decreased by 9.31% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.58, which has decreased by 12.68% YoY. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, Metro Brands has delivered mixed results. It has seen a negative return of -3.32% in the last 1 week, a positive return of 14.94% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -4.65% YTD.

Currently, Metro Brands has a market capitalization of ₹32978.63 Cr and its 52-week high/low is ₹1441.2 & ₹736.05 respectively. This indicates the company's value in the stock market.

Analysts have been following Metro Brands closely. Out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold the company's stock. This indicates a neutral stance by the majority of analysts.

Furthermore, Metro Brands has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024. This is good news for the company's shareholders.

Metro Brands Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 635.5 555.7 +14.36% 598.71 +6.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.35 55.28 +9.17% 49.61 +21.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.64 57.16 +2.59% 50.42 +16.3% Total Operating Expense 495.16 457.49 +8.23% 443.96 +11.53% Operating Income 140.34 98.21 +42.9% 154.75 -9.31% Net Income Before Taxes 135.92 94.65 +43.6% 152.11 -10.64% Net Income 97.82 66.69 +46.68% 111.95 -12.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.58 2.44 +46.72% 4.1 -12.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹635.5Cr

