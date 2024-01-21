Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.62% YoY

Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.62% YoY

Livemint

Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 6.14% YoY & Profit Decreased by 12.62% YoY

Metro Brands Q3 FY24 Results Live

Metro Brands, a leading company in the footwear industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 6.14% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit has decreased by 12.62% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands has experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 14.36% and the profit increased by 46.68%.

Despite the growth in revenue, the company has faced challenges in managing its expenses. The selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen by 9.17% q-o-q and 21.65% YoY.

The operating income, which reflects the company's profitability from its core operations, has shown a positive trend. It increased by 42.9% q-o-q but decreased by 9.31% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is 3.58, which has decreased by 12.68% YoY. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, Metro Brands has delivered mixed results. It has seen a negative return of -3.32% in the last 1 week, a positive return of 14.94% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -4.65% YTD.

Currently, Metro Brands has a market capitalization of 32978.63 Cr and its 52-week high/low is 1441.2 & 736.05 respectively. This indicates the company's value in the stock market.

Analysts have been following Metro Brands closely. Out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold the company's stock. This indicates a neutral stance by the majority of analysts.

Furthermore, Metro Brands has declared an interim dividend of 2.75. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 31 Jan, 2024. This is good news for the company's shareholders.

Metro Brands Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue635.5555.7+14.36%598.71+6.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.3555.28+9.17%49.61+21.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.6457.16+2.59%50.42+16.3%
Total Operating Expense495.16457.49+8.23%443.96+11.53%
Operating Income140.3498.21+42.9%154.75-9.31%
Net Income Before Taxes135.9294.65+43.6%152.11-10.64%
Net Income97.8266.69+46.68%111.95-12.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.582.44+46.72%4.1-12.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹635.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.