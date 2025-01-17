Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025:Metro Brands declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.64% year-over-year (YoY), although profit saw a decline of 3.31% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹94.58 crore and revenue of ₹703.09 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands experienced a significant growth with revenue increasing by 20.09% and profit up by an impressive 35.99%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.23% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.04% YoY.

Metro Brands Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter saw a remarkable rise of 72.66% q-o-q and an increase of 13.68% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹3.46 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 3.35% YoY.

Metro Brands has delivered a return of -3.86% in the last week, -8.49% in the last six months, and a marginal 0.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, Metro Brands holds a market capitalization of ₹33,247.72 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1,430 and a low of ₹990.05.

Out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommend Buy, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.

Metro Brands Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 703.09 585.45 +20.09% 635.5 +10.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.39 59.67 +6.23% 60.35 +5.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 65.5 62.42 +4.93% 58.64 +11.7% Total Operating Expense 543.55 493.05 +10.24% 495.16 +9.77% Operating Income 159.54 92.4 +72.66% 140.34 +13.68% Net Income Before Taxes 159.27 93.94 +69.54% 135.92 +17.18% Net Income 94.58 69.55 +35.99% 97.82 -3.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.46 2.55 +35.69% 3.58 -3.35%