Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.31% YOY, profit at ₹94.58 crore and revenue at ₹703.09 crore

Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.64% YoY & profit decreased by 3.31% YoY, profit at 94.58 crore and revenue at 703.09 crore

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025:Metro Brands declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.64% year-over-year (YoY), although profit saw a decline of 3.31% YoY. The company reported a profit of 94.58 crore and revenue of 703.09 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands experienced a significant growth with revenue increasing by 20.09% and profit up by an impressive 35.99%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.23% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.04% YoY.

Advertisement

Metro Brands Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter saw a remarkable rise of 72.66% q-o-q and an increase of 13.68% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at 3.46 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 3.35% YoY.

Metro Brands has delivered a return of -3.86% in the last week, -8.49% in the last six months, and a marginal 0.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, Metro Brands holds a market capitalization of 33,247.72 crore with a 52-week high of 1,430 and a low of 990.05.

Advertisement

Out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommend Buy, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.

Metro Brands Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue703.09585.45+20.09%635.5+10.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.3959.67+6.23%60.35+5.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.562.42+4.93%58.64+11.7%
Total Operating Expense543.55493.05+10.24%495.16+9.77%
Operating Income159.5492.4+72.66%140.34+13.68%
Net Income Before Taxes159.2793.94+69.54%135.92+17.18%
Net Income94.5869.55+35.99%97.82-3.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.462.55+35.69%3.58-3.35%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMetro Brands Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.31% YOY, profit at ₹94.58 crore and revenue at ₹703.09 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹94.58Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹703.09Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts