Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.31% YOY, profit at ₹94.58 crore and revenue at ₹703.09 crore

Metro Brands Q3 Results 2025:Metro Brands declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.64% year-over-year (YoY), although profit saw a decline of 3.31% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹94.58 crore and revenue of ₹703.09 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Metro Brands experienced a significant growth with revenue increasing by 20.09% and profit up by an impressive 35.99%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.23% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.04% YoY.
The operating income for the quarter saw a remarkable rise of 72.66% q-o-q and an increase of 13.68% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹3.46 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 3.35% YoY.
Metro Brands has delivered a return of -3.86% in the last week, -8.49% in the last six months, and a marginal 0.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, Metro Brands holds a market capitalization of ₹33,247.72 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1,430 and a low of ₹990.05.
Out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommend Buy, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy.
Metro Brands Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|703.09
|585.45
|+20.09%
|635.5
|+10.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.39
|59.67
|+6.23%
|60.35
|+5.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|65.5
|62.42
|+4.93%
|58.64
|+11.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|543.55
|493.05
|+10.24%
|495.16
|+9.77%
|Operating Income
|159.54
|92.4
|+72.66%
|140.34
|+13.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|159.27
|93.94
|+69.54%
|135.92
|+17.18%
|Net Income
|94.58
|69.55
|+35.99%
|97.82
|-3.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.46
|2.55
|+35.69%
|3.58
|-3.35%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹94.58Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹703.09Cr