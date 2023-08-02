Metropolis Healthcare Q1: Revenue increased by 12% YoY, PAT at ₹29 crores1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The company's core business revenue, excluding Covid and Covid Allied, PPP contracts, reached Rs. 271 crores, showing a 12% YoY growth.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., a prominent diagnostic service provider, reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q1FY24. The company's core business revenue, excluding Covid and Covid Allied, PPP contracts, reached ₹271 crores, showing a 12% YoY growth. The company's core business revenue, EBIDTA margin, and profit after tax stood at Rs. 271 crores, 24.2%, and ₹29 crores, respectively.
