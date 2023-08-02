Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., a prominent diagnostic service provider, reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q1FY24. The company's core business revenue, excluding Covid and Covid Allied, PPP contracts, reached ₹271 crores, showing a 12% YoY growth. The company's core business revenue, EBIDTA margin, and profit after tax stood at Rs. 271 crores, 24.2%, and ₹29 crores, respectively.

Key highlights for Q1FY24 included a patient count of 2.7 million, indicating a 9% YoY growth. The EBIDTA margin before network expansion stood at 25.3%. The premium wellness segments revenue grew by 27%, with volumes growing by 38%, reflecting strong brand equity and consumer trust in Metropolis. The contribution of premium wellness to the revenue stood at 15%.

In Mumbai, the B2C revenue witnessed a 15% growth, attributed to the company's strong brand presence and dense network. Total B2C revenue for Q1FY24 grew by 13%, with a volume growth of 9%. The growth was driven by a 9% increase in volume and 3% rise in revenue per test (RPT).

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare said, “In Q1FY24, the core business revenues grew by 12% Y-o-Y, reflecting a consistent trend of double-digit growth over the past five quarters for its core revenues. Total Revenues for Q1FY24 were down by 1% primarily on account of a large B2G contract insourced by Government & high base of Covid & Allied tests. Company remains optimistic about scaling up revenue in the upcoming quarters, indicating positive operating leverage play. B2C revenue grew by 13% Y-o-Y with Mumbai revenues for B2C growing by over 15%. Metropolis has witnessed growth across test mix in B2C markets with Specialised and Wellness segments growing by 15% & 19% respectively on a Y-o-Y basis. Going forward, company focuses on network expansion, increasing doctor connects, growing specialised & wellness segments and upgrading IT infrastructure for enhancing the consumer experience. We firmly believe that Metropolis is in an advantageous position to achieve a higher market share across various geographies and surpass industry growth."

