Metropolis Healthcare Q1: Revenue increased by 12% YoY, PAT at 29 crores

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare said, “In Q1FY24, the core business revenues grew by 12% Y-o-Y, reflecting a consistent trend of double-digit growth over the past five quarters for its core revenues. Total Revenues for Q1FY24 were down by 1% primarily on account of a large B2G contract insourced by Government & high base of Covid & Allied tests. Company remains optimistic about scaling up revenue in the upcoming quarters, indicating positive operating leverage play. B2C revenue grew by 13% Y-o-Y with Mumbai revenues for B2C growing by over 15%. Metropolis has witnessed growth across test mix in B2C markets with Specialised and Wellness segments growing by 15% & 19% respectively on a Y-o-Y basis. Going forward, company focuses on network expansion, increasing doctor connects, growing specialised & wellness segments and upgrading IT infrastructure for enhancing the consumer experience. We firmly believe that Metropolis is in an advantageous position to achieve a higher market share across various geographies and surpass industry growth."