MGF Q1 results : profit at ₹0.31Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

MGF Q1 Results Live : MGF Q1 Results Live: MGF declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% and the profit came at ₹0.31 crore. It is noteworthy that MGF had declared a loss of ₹0 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.6%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.37% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its operational costs more efficiently.
The operating income, however, was down by 149.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 36.77% year-on-year. This mixed result highlights the volatility in the company's operational performance over different periods.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.08, which marks an astronomical increase of 15484.62% year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability compared to the same period last year.
MGF has delivered a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, a -3.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 0.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Despite the positive quarterly results, the company's stock performance over various time periods shows mixed trends.
Currently, MGF has a market capitalization of ₹148.21 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹50.9 and ₹28.75 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market standing and stock performance over the past year.
MGF Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.74
|1.65
|+5.6%
|1.49
|+16.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.59
|0.64
|-8.87%
|0.59
|-0.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.3
|-5.94%
|0.29
|-3.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.11
|0.9
|+135.67%
|2.08
|+1.71%
|Operating Income
|-0.37
|0.75
|-149.37%
|-0.59
|+36.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.31
|1.45
|-78.62%
|-0
|+15655%
|Net Income
|0.31
|1.45
|-78.62%
|-0
|+15655%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.38
|-78.95%
|-0
|+15484.62%
