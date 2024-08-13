MGF Q1 results : profit at ₹0.31Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

MGF Q1 Results Live : MGF Q1 Results Live: MGF declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% and the profit came at ₹0.31 crore. It is noteworthy that MGF had declared a loss of ₹0 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.37% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its operational costs more efficiently.

The operating income, however, was down by 149.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 36.77% year-on-year. This mixed result highlights the volatility in the company's operational performance over different periods.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.08, which marks an astronomical increase of 15484.62% year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability compared to the same period last year.

MGF has delivered a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, a -3.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 0.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Despite the positive quarterly results, the company's stock performance over various time periods shows mixed trends.

Currently, MGF has a market capitalization of ₹148.21 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹50.9 and ₹28.75 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market standing and stock performance over the past year.

MGF Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.74 1.65 +5.6% 1.49 +16.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.59 0.64 -8.87% 0.59 -0.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.3 -5.94% 0.29 -3.2% Total Operating Expense 2.11 0.9 +135.67% 2.08 +1.71% Operating Income -0.37 0.75 -149.37% -0.59 +36.77% Net Income Before Taxes 0.31 1.45 -78.62% -0 +15655% Net Income 0.31 1.45 -78.62% -0 +15655% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.38 -78.95% -0 +15484.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.74Cr

