Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MGF Q1 results : profit at 0.31Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

MGF Q1 results : profit at ₹0.31Cr, Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY

Livemint

MGF Q1 results : Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY & profit at 0.31Cr

MGF Q1 Results Live

MGF Q1 Results Live : MGF Q1 Results Live: MGF declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% and the profit came at 0.31 crore. It is noteworthy that MGF had declared a loss of 0 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.6%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.37% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its operational costs more efficiently.

The operating income, however, was down by 149.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 36.77% year-on-year. This mixed result highlights the volatility in the company's operational performance over different periods.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 0.08, which marks an astronomical increase of 15484.62% year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability compared to the same period last year.

MGF has delivered a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, a -3.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 0.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Despite the positive quarterly results, the company's stock performance over various time periods shows mixed trends.

Currently, MGF has a market capitalization of 148.21 crore and a 52-week high/low of 50.9 and 28.75 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market standing and stock performance over the past year.

MGF Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.741.65+5.6%1.49+16.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.590.64-8.87%0.59-0.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.3-5.94%0.29-3.2%
Total Operating Expense2.110.9+135.67%2.08+1.71%
Operating Income-0.370.75-149.37%-0.59+36.77%
Net Income Before Taxes0.311.45-78.62%-0+15655%
Net Income0.311.45-78.62%-0+15655%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.38-78.95%-0+15484.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.74Cr

