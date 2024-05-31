MGF Q4 results : profit at ₹1.45Cr, Revenue increased by 21.63% YoY

MGF Q4 Results Live : MGF declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 21.63% and the profit amounting to ₹1.45 crore. This is a significant improvement considering MGF had incurred a loss of ₹1.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, MGF witnessed a 7.79% growth in revenue. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw an increase of 6.18% q-o-q and 6.13% y-o-y.

The operating income for MGF showed a substantial rise of 225.43% q-o-q and a notable increase of 120.84% y-o-y. The company's EPS for Q4 stood at ₹0.38, marking a 179.02% increase y-o-y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, MGF delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, an impressive 18.09% return in the last 6 months, but a -10.89% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹131.48 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹51.8 and ₹26.75 respectively.

MGF Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.65 1.53 +7.79% 1.36 +21.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.64 0.61 +6.18% 0.61 +6.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.3 0.29 +2.92% 0.32 -6.26% Total Operating Expense 0.9 2.13 -57.9% 4.97 -81.95% Operating Income 0.75 -0.6 +225.43% -3.61 +120.84% Net Income Before Taxes 1.45 0.02 +9226.28% -1.98 +173.41% Net Income 1.45 0.02 +9226.28% -1.98 +173.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.38 0 +9329.28% -0.48 +179.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.45Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!