MGF Q4 results : profit at ₹1.45Cr, Revenue increased by 21.63% YoY

MGF Q4 Results Live : MGF declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 21.63% and the profit amounting to ₹1.45 crore. This is a significant improvement considering MGF had incurred a loss of ₹1.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, MGF witnessed a 7.79% growth in revenue. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw an increase of 6.18% q-o-q and 6.13% y-o-y.
The operating income for MGF showed a substantial rise of 225.43% q-o-q and a notable increase of 120.84% y-o-y. The company's EPS for Q4 stood at ₹0.38, marking a 179.02% increase y-o-y.
Furthermore, MGF delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, an impressive 18.09% return in the last 6 months, but a -10.89% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹131.48 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹51.8 and ₹26.75 respectively.
MGF Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.65
|1.53
|+7.79%
|1.36
|+21.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.64
|0.61
|+6.18%
|0.61
|+6.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.3
|0.29
|+2.92%
|0.32
|-6.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.9
|2.13
|-57.9%
|4.97
|-81.95%
|Operating Income
|0.75
|-0.6
|+225.43%
|-3.61
|+120.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.45
|0.02
|+9226.28%
|-1.98
|+173.41%
|Net Income
|1.45
|0.02
|+9226.28%
|-1.98
|+173.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.38
|0
|+9329.28%
|-0.48
|+179.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.45Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.65Cr
