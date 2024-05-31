Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MGF Q4 results : profit at 1.45Cr, Revenue increased by 21.63% YoY

MGF Q4 results : profit at ₹1.45Cr, Revenue increased by 21.63% YoY

Livemint

MGF Q4 Results Live

MGF Q4 Results Live : MGF declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 21.63% and the profit amounting to 1.45 crore. This is a significant improvement considering MGF had incurred a loss of 1.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, MGF witnessed a 7.79% growth in revenue. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw an increase of 6.18% q-o-q and 6.13% y-o-y.

The operating income for MGF showed a substantial rise of 225.43% q-o-q and a notable increase of 120.84% y-o-y. The company's EPS for Q4 stood at 0.38, marking a 179.02% increase y-o-y.

Furthermore, MGF delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, an impressive 18.09% return in the last 6 months, but a -10.89% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of 131.48 crore with a 52-week high/low of 51.8 and 26.75 respectively.

MGF Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.651.53+7.79%1.36+21.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.640.61+6.18%0.61+6.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.30.29+2.92%0.32-6.26%
Total Operating Expense0.92.13-57.9%4.97-81.95%
Operating Income0.75-0.6+225.43%-3.61+120.84%
Net Income Before Taxes1.450.02+9226.28%-1.98+173.41%
Net Income1.450.02+9226.28%-1.98+173.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.380+9329.28%-0.48+179.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.45Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.65Cr

