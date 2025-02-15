Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 19.93% YOY, profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore

Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Mic Electronics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 32.82% & the profit decreased by 19.93% YoY, with profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.21% while the profit saw a modest increase of 1.88%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 15.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.11% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs for the company.
The operating income was down by 6.15% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 35.56% year-on-year, reflecting some positive growth in the long-term despite short-term challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹0.09, which represents a decrease of 25% year-on-year.
Mic Electronics has delivered -13.58% return in the last week, -18.07% return over the last 6 months, and a staggering -21.69% year-to-date return, indicating a tough market environment for the company.
Currently, Mic Electronics holds a market capitalization of ₹1519.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹114.79 and a low of ₹36.85, showcasing significant volatility in its stock performance.
Mic Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.75
|27.46
|-57.21%
|17.49
|-32.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.98
|1.71
|+15.79%
|1.57
|+26.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.39
|0.39
|-0%
|0.35
|+11.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.69
|24.21
|-64.11%
|15.24
|-42.98%
|Operating Income
|3.05
|3.25
|-6.15%
|2.25
|+35.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.17
|2.13
|+1.88%
|2.71
|-19.93%
|Net Income
|2.17
|2.13
|+1.88%
|2.71
|-19.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|0.09
|-0%
|0.12
|-25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2.17Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹11.75Cr