Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 19.93% YOY, profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore

Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 32.82% YoY & profit decreased by 19.93% YoY, profit at 2.17 crore and revenue at 11.75 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Mic Electronics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 32.82% & the profit decreased by 19.93% YoY, with profit at 2.17 crore and revenue at 11.75 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.21% while the profit saw a modest increase of 1.88%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 15.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.11% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs for the company.

Advertisement

Mic Electronics Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 6.15% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 35.56% year-on-year, reflecting some positive growth in the long-term despite short-term challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at 0.09, which represents a decrease of 25% year-on-year.

Mic Electronics has delivered -13.58% return in the last week, -18.07% return over the last 6 months, and a staggering -21.69% year-to-date return, indicating a tough market environment for the company.

Currently, Mic Electronics holds a market capitalization of 1519.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of 114.79 and a low of 36.85, showcasing significant volatility in its stock performance.

Advertisement

Mic Electronics Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.7527.46-57.21%17.49-32.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.981.71+15.79%1.57+26.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.390.39-0%0.35+11.43%
Total Operating Expense8.6924.21-64.11%15.24-42.98%
Operating Income3.053.25-6.15%2.25+35.56%
Net Income Before Taxes2.172.13+1.88%2.71-19.93%
Net Income2.172.13+1.88%2.71-19.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.09-0%0.12-25%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 19.93% YOY, profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.17Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹11.75Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget