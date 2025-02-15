Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 19.93% YOY, profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore

Mic Electronics Q3 Results 2025:Mic Electronics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 32.82% & the profit decreased by 19.93% YoY, with profit at ₹2.17 crore and revenue at ₹11.75 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.21% while the profit saw a modest increase of 1.88%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 15.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.11% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs for the company.

The operating income was down by 6.15% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 35.56% year-on-year, reflecting some positive growth in the long-term despite short-term challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹0.09, which represents a decrease of 25% year-on-year.

Mic Electronics has delivered -13.58% return in the last week, -18.07% return over the last 6 months, and a staggering -21.69% year-to-date return, indicating a tough market environment for the company.

Currently, Mic Electronics holds a market capitalization of ₹1519.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹114.79 and a low of ₹36.85, showcasing significant volatility in its stock performance.

Mic Electronics Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.75 27.46 -57.21% 17.49 -32.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.98 1.71 +15.79% 1.57 +26.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.39 0.39 -0% 0.35 +11.43% Total Operating Expense 8.69 24.21 -64.11% 15.24 -42.98% Operating Income 3.05 3.25 -6.15% 2.25 +35.56% Net Income Before Taxes 2.17 2.13 +1.88% 2.71 -19.93% Net Income 2.17 2.13 +1.88% 2.71 -19.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.09 0.09 -0% 0.12 -25%

