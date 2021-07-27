Microsoft expected to post record sales amid strong game, cloud demand

As the U.S. economy has started to ease some of its pandemic-era restrictions and offices have started to reopen, Microsoft has spelled out plans to try to carry its success into a period where hybrid work will be more common. In February, the company launched a set of apps with an eye on a work environment in which some employees are remote and others in the office. This month, it introduced a cloud-based version of its Windows operating system, accessible on any device running any operating system that has a web browser, in part so people can shift easily between their office PCs and home digital devices.

